Pop-Up Storms Through The Weekend
June 29, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Comments