Partly Sunny, High In The Upper 80s Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.