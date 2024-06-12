Mostly Sunny, Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Showers

June 12, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

