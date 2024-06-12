Mostly Sunny, Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Showers
June 12, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
