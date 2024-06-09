Mostly Sunny And Hot Sunday; Chance Of Storms Monday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.