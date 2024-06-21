Molino 6U All-Stars Win Gospel Projects World Series

June 21, 2024

The Molino 6U All-Stars won the Gospel Projects World Series this week.

The Gospel Projects World Series started in 1970 and Molino has never finished better  in 6Uthan second back in 2019.

These are the same boys that won 5U last year, which also was a first for Molino at the 5U at Gospel Projects.

Molino defeated NEP Gold 31-22 for the championship.

Molino 6U All-Stars head coach is Tanner Brooks. Assistant coaches are Jason Chaney, Mark Cutler, Wesley Summerford, Brad Brooks, and Blake Schnyder.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

