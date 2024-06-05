Marlin “Bama” Bolt

Marlin “Bama” Bolt, 81, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away June 3, 2024. He was born in Wedowee, Alabama on December 23, 1942 to Earlie and Odessa Bolt. Bama had a career in welding for CCSI Mechanical Contractor. Bama had a passion for motorcycles, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earlie and Odessa Bolt; spouse, JoAnn Daniel Bolt; and grandson, Cody Harlan.

He is survived by his daughters, Leah Harlan, Beth (Kevin) Owen, and Tabitha (Wesley) Hughes; grandchildren, Dustin Harlan, Baylee and Bradley Owen, Danielle and Sierra Nolen, Kaydence Wood, and Logan Hughes; seven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.