Man Found Deceased In Vehicle Alongside I-10

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle along I-10 in Santa Rosa County Saturday.

At 11:10 a.m., a road ranger saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked on the I-10 0 eastbound shoulder in the area of the 20 mile marker. When the road ranger arrived, he observed a single occupant slumped over inside the vehicle. When they were unable to gain the attention of the occupant, he notified EMS and the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Florida State Trooper arrived on scene and gained access to the vehicle by breaking a window.

The male occupant was pronounced deceased by a Santa Rosa County paramedic. FHP is the lead investigating agency for the case and received assistance received from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Rosa County EMS

Additional details have not been released.