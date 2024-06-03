Longtime Educator Bill Slayton Won’t Seek Reelection To School Board

Longtime educator and Escambia County School Board member Bill Slayton will not seek reelection this year.

“I think 16 years is enough,” Slayton said of his service on the school board. “This makes 52 years I have been in education.”

“It’s the best district in Escambia County, maybe in the State of Florida, to be a school board member,” Slayton said of District 5, “with all the thousands of students, no one of the schools scoring below a ‘B’ in state testing.”

“My wife told me that if I ran again, she would divorce me,” Slayton quipped.

Slayton holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of Southern Mississippi. He served as band director for Tate High School’s “Showband of the South” from 1971 to 1987 and served as fine arts supervisor for the Escambia County School District from 1987 to 1991. From 1991 until 2007, he moved into administration for the school district, serving as assistant principal and principal at Woodham High and principal at George Stone Technical Center.

Slayton’s term ends in November.

To date, three candidates are pre-qualified for the seat: Thomas Harrell, Joshua Matthew Luther, and Jim “Andy Taylor”. A fourth candidate, Scott Taylor, prefiled but has withdrawn.

NorthEscambai.com photo, click to enlarge.