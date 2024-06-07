License-Free Freshwater Fishing This Weekend In Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting another license-free freshwater fishing weekend on June 8 and 9.

Freshwater fishing is a fun activity for all ages to enjoy and there are many great locations across Florida to explore. Florida residents and visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to try recreational fishing on this special weekend and the FWC has helpful resources for new anglers to get started.+

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply during license-free fishing weekend.

Pictured: Fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.