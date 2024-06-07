License-Free Freshwater Fishing This Weekend In Florida

June 7, 2024

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting another license-free freshwater fishing weekend on June 8 and 9.

Freshwater fishing is a fun activity for all ages to enjoy and there are many great locations across Florida to explore. Florida residents and visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to try recreational fishing on this special weekend and the FWC has helpful resources for new anglers to get started.+

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply during license-free fishing weekend.

Pictured: Fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 