Jay Library To Close During Community Center Renovation

The Jay Library will be closed beginning Monday, June 17, due to the Linda Carden Community Center renovation.

The summer reading program will continue to take place at Jay City Hall. All other programs are cancelled until further notice.

A library van will be in the Jay City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. New books as well as patron holds will be available for pick up during that time. Patrons who need access to a computer are encouraged to visit the Milton or Pace Libraries.

