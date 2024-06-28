Jay Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles

A bicyclist from Jay was killed when he was struck by two vehicles near Allentown late Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 43-year-old Jay man was riding his bicycle north in the northbound lane of Highway 87 near Hopewell Road about 11:39 p.m. He was hit by a car driven by a 35-year-old Brewton man, throwing him from the bicycle into the southbound lane where he was hit by a car driven by a 39-year old Georgia man.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by LifeGuard EMS.

There were no other injuries.

FHP is continuing their investigation.