Hurricane Beryl Continues To Strengthen. Here’s The Latest Info.

Beryl strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon and the National Hurricane Center says it is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday.

Beryl formed Friday night a one of only a few storms in history that have formed over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic early in the year.

Beryl is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday, bringing destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge.

It is too early to predict what, if any, impacts Beryl may have on the northern Gulf Coast and the North Escambia area.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.