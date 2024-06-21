Hot And Humid Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.