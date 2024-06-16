Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews place barrier wall and perform utility work:

Intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.



I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities:

Lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Lane closures on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through June as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

S.R. 750 (Airport Boulevard) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Carpenters Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of Davis Highway Monday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, June 18 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over CSX Railroad – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of Interstate 110 Wednesday, June 19 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Eastbound Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Westbound Ramp – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of U.S. 29 Wednesday, June 19 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Interstate 110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Thursday, June 20 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 as crews perform shoulder grading and sodding operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, June 16, through Friday, June 21 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 4 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Wilson Branch Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of U.S. 29 Sunday, June 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.