Heat Advisory Today For Heat Index 108+

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.