Heat Advisory For Sunday, More Scattered Showers Likely

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.