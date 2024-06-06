FWC Law Enforcement Report: Derelict Vessel, Fishing Violation

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer McHenry located the owner of a large vessel that washed ashore near the Garcon Point Bridge and issued him a notice to appear for a derelict vessel violation. The owner had received numerous citations for at-risk vessel violations in the last year but was unable to keep his vessel anchored and in operable condition.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Brown were on patrol in Blackwater River and observed a vessel operating without proper navigation lights. A vessel stop was conducted. The owner of the vessel had an active warrant and was arrested and transported to Santa Rosa County Jail.

Officers Bower and Wilkerson were on patrol near Blackwater River and received a call of a juvenile operating a personal watercraft (PWC) in a careless manner. The officers attempted to stop them by initiating blue lights and sirens, the subjects continued navigating down the river at a high rate of speed in a no wake zone. The subjects appeared to be operating in a manner to avoid the officers. The officers navigated to the boat ramp and made contact with the subjects and addressed several violations. It was determined the father allowed his 9-year-old son to operate the PWC by himself. The father was issued a notice to appear for the violations.

Officer Brown was on patrol conducting resource and license inspections when he observed two individuals fishing at a local boat ramp. Upon inspection, neither of the subjects had a valid fishing license and one of the subjects had his fishing rights suspended for over a year. Both subjects were cited appropriately.

Officers Bower and Brown were on patrol when they observed a subject throwing a cast net in freshwater. The officers observed the subject catch a fish with his cast net and throw the fish in his vessel. The officers proceeded to conduct a boating and resource inspection on the vessel and the officers found multiple violations with the vessel including the vessel did not have a HIN number attached. The officers also located a bream the subject caught with his cast net. Upon interview, the subject admitted to catching the bream with his cast net. The subject was also found to be fishing on a suspended fishing license. The subject was cited appropriately.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.