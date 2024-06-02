Furious Comeback Helps Wahoos Beat Shuckers 8-7

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos overcame an early five-run deficit to beat the Biloxi Shuckers 8-7 on Saturday night.

Buoyed by a season-high three home runs and a strong performance from the bullpen, Pensacola got back in the win column and secured a series victory with one game to go in their weeklong set against the Shuckers.

Despite the win, the Blue Wahoos fell to 2.0 games back of first-place Montgomery with 19 games to play in the first half. The Biscuits swept a doubleheader over the Braves in Mississippi, gaining a half-game on Pensacola.

Leadoff batter Jakob Marsee started the game with a bang, hitting a solo home run off starter Bradley Blalock for an immediate 1-0 lead. It was Pensacola’s first leadoff home run since Kameron Misner in September 2021, ending an unusual drought for the franchise and beginning a 3-for-4 night for Marsee with three runs scored.

Pensacola starter Paul Campbell, who had completed at least 5.0 innings in each of his first seven starts, struggled mightily. The Shuckers put up six runs on three hits and three walks, bouncing Campbell after just 0.2 innings. The big blow came from catcher Andy Yerzy, who turned around the first pitch he saw for a three-run homer and a 6-1 Biloxi lead.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away with solo homers from Sean Roby in the second and Nathan Martorella in the third. In the fourth, Blalock was removed from the game after back-to-back walks. Will Childers (L, 0-2) fared little better, allowing a bunt single to Marsee before Paul McIntosh hit a two-run double to draw the Wahoos to within a run at 6-5. Marsee scored on a wild pitch to tie the game before McIntosh came home on a fielding error from shortstop Eric Brown Jr. to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 7-6.

Marsee singled, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an error and scored on a McIntosh sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for an insurance run that would prove to be the game-winner.

Adam Laskey (W, 2-0) led a dominant relief effort for Pensacola, working 3.1 scoreless innings. Matt Pushard, Dale Stanavich and Raffi Vizcaíno (S, 3) held the lead for an 8-7 final.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their road trip in Biloxi on Sunday. First pitch from Shuckers Ballpark is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.