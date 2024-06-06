Free Paint Available Today At Perdido Landfill

Thursday is free paint day at the Perdido Landfill at 13009 Beulah Rd.

Paint is available from 8 a.m. to noon, while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. The paint is free in exchange for a clean, new five-gallon bucket and lid.

The following choices are available on June 6:

Beige: 17 buckets (between the dark and light colors)

Green: 8 buckets

Blue: 8 buckets

White: 7 buckets

Each vehicle is limited to a maximum of two buckets of paint. Customers must drive through the scale house prior to entering the landfill.

Latex paint is screened twice, re-blended and put into new five-gallon buckets. The county said the paint is safe for both interior and exterior projects. A variety of colors are often available, including creamy white, blue or green.

For more information, call (850) 937-2160.