Free Paint Available Today At Perdido Landfill
June 6, 2024
Thursday is free paint day at the Perdido Landfill at 13009 Beulah Rd.
Paint is available from 8 a.m. to noon, while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. The paint is free in exchange for a clean, new five-gallon bucket and lid.
The following choices are available on June 6:
- Beige: 17 buckets (between the dark and light colors)
- Green: 8 buckets
- Blue: 8 buckets
- White: 7 buckets
Each vehicle is limited to a maximum of two buckets of paint. Customers must drive through the scale house prior to entering the landfill.
Latex paint is screened twice, re-blended and put into new five-gallon buckets. The county said the paint is safe for both interior and exterior projects. A variety of colors are often available, including creamy white, blue or green.
For more information, call (850) 937-2160.
