Free Paint Available Today At Perdido Landfill

June 6, 2024

Thursday is free paint day at the Perdido Landfill at 13009 Beulah Rd.

Paint is available from 8 a.m. to noon, while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. The paint is free in exchange for a clean, new five-gallon bucket and lid.

The following choices are available on June 6:

  • Beige: 17 buckets (between the dark and light colors)
  • Green: 8 buckets
  • Blue: 8 buckets
  • White: 7 buckets

Each vehicle is limited to a maximum of two buckets of paint. Customers must drive through the scale house prior to entering the landfill.

Latex paint is screened twice, re-blended and put into new five-gallon buckets. The county said the paint is safe for both interior and exterior projects. A variety of colors are often available, including creamy white, blue or green.

For more information, call (850) 937-2160.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 