Free Lunch Available All Summer For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

Free summer lunches for youth are back this year at West Florida Public Libraries locations.

They will be serving free lunch for youth 18 years of age and younger at all library locations Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. through a partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Disabled individuals are 19 and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals.

A special rural grab-and-go version of the program will be available at the Century and Molino library locations.

Cafeteria style lunch will be hosted at the Pensacola, Tryon, Westside, Southwest and Bellview libraries. Food at these locations must be consumed on-site.

The program will continue through Friday, August 2.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.