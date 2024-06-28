Free Adoptions Friday, Saturday At Escambia Animal Shelter

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering free adoptions Friday and Saturday.

The shelter is take part in the Petco Love Mega Adoption Event — an event with the goal to find 5,000 dogs and cats their forever homes across the state of Florida. All adoption fees are waived during the event, and every pet will come updated on vaccinations and will be spayed or neutered.

Escambia County Animal Welfare will be participating at Hadji Temple Shrine Center, 800 West. Nine Mile Road, on Friday, June 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at the Escambia County Animal Shelter during normal business hours. Animal Shelter hours of operation are Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

We are very excited to be participating in the statewide mega adoption event this weekend,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “Shelters throughout the state are struggling with overcrowded conditions and our shelters in the panhandle are no exception. We are excited to have the opportunity to let people see how many great pets we have available for adoption in our area.”

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit