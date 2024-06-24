Florida Gas Prices Rise Average Of 15 Cents Over Last Week

Florida gas prices have rebounded after sinking to multi-month lows. The Pensacola area’s lowest price Sunday night was $2.88

The state average rose 15 cents last week, then declined two pennies over the weekend.

Sunday’s state average was $3.35 per gallon. That’s 10 cents more than a week ago. The price hike ended a 26-day streak of declines, which delivered a 33 cent discount. The state average eventually fell to $3.23 per gallon on Tuesday – which was the lowest daily average price since mid-February.

The average cost per gallon in Escambia County was $3.11 on Sunday. In Pensacola, the low price Sunday night was $2.88 at stations on Pensacola Boulevard, East Nine Mile Road and Airport Boulevard. In North Escambia, a low of $2.88 ws available at one Highway 29 station in Cantonment

“Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season.”

The U.S. price for crude was back above $80 per barrel, after trading in the mid to low 70s during the past few weeks. Friday’s closing price of $80.73 per barrel is 7% more expensive than two weeks ago.

NorthEscambai.com photo, click to enlarge.