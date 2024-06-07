Flomaton Hosting Free Summer Bazaar And ‘Touch A Truck’ On Saturday

The Town of Flomaton will hold a big Summer Bazaar and Touch a Truck event on Saturday.

The bazaar, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature arts and crafts, food vendors and a bounce house.

The touch a truck, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. will allow children to get up close with all sorts of trucks and equipment, from farm and road equipment to emergency vehicles, a helicopter and more.

Both events are free admission and open to the public in downtown Flomaton.