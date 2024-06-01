Five-run Sixth Sinks Wahoos In Loss To Shuckers

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with an 8-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

Despite a pair of two-run homers from Zach Zubia and Joe Mack, the Blue Wahoos couldn’t overcome a five-run sixth inning for Biloxi that proved to be the difference in the game.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos fell to 1.5 games back of first-place Montgomery with 20 games to play in the first half. The Biscuits were rained out in Mississippi, and will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jakob Marsee began the game by drawing a walk against Brett Wichrowski, and stole two bases before coming in on a Mack RBI groundout for a 1-0 Pensacola lead. Zubia’s two-run homer in the third put the Blue Wahoos up 3-1.

Pensacola starter M.D. Johnson worked 5.0 innings, surrendering an RBI double to Noah Campbell in the second and RBI singles to Mike Boeve and Carlos Rodriguez in the third to depart the game tied 3-3.

Chandler Jozwiak (L, 1-3) entered in the bottom of the sixth, and recorded only one out while allowing five runs on four hits. Campbell’s second double of the night gave Biloxi a 5-3 lead, and an Ethan Murray RBI single plus a pair of sacrifice flies put the Shuckers ahead for good.

Mack hit a two-run homer in the eighth against T.J. Shook (W, 3-6), but that was all the Pensacola offense could muster. Blake Holub (S, 1) recorded the final four outs for the Shuckers to nail down the win, snapping a franchise-record 10-game losing streak in the process.

For the second straight night, the umpire crew kept their pen and paper handy. Biloxi first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. and manager Joe Ayrault were tossed arguing an out call in the bottom of the first, and Pensacola reliever Austin Roberts was ejected arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Biloxi on Saturday. First pitch from Shuckers Ballpark is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.