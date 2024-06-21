Fire Damages Cantonment Home

Fire damaged a single family home in Cantonment late Thursday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Quarters Road, just south of Booker Street, about 5:15 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire.

Initial reports indicated that the fire may have started in the kitchen of the small concrete block home and was quickly brought under control. There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Beulah, Molino and Osceola stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were among those that responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.




