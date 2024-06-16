FHP Seeks Leads In Fatal 2023 Hit And Run

June 16, 2024

Just over a year after a fatal hit and run crash in Escambia County, the Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for the responsible driver.

The hit and run was about 2:45 a.m. June 10, 2023,  on Sorrento Road approaching Blue Angel in Escambia County. The victim was riding his bicycle eastbound on the road edge when an unknown vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle. FHP said physical evidence on scene indicated an SUV hit the bicycle and the windshield was damaged. Paint transfer on the bicycle indicated a white or silver vehicle.

Troopers said the vehicle would have been heading eastbound on Sorrento Road.

Family has identified the victim as retired Navy Master Chief Jeff Nichols, 61.

Anyone who may have received windshield replacement or damaged repair around that timeframe last year or if you suspect someone randomly parks and hides their vehicle by covering with tarps or stashing away in a wooded area, please let us know.” FHP Corporal Constance Knowles said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Written by William Reynolds 

 