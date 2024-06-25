Escambia Man Gets 25 Year For Shooting Ex In Front Of Two Kids

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of two children, one of which was his son.

Michael Jerome Henderson Jr., 28, was convicted of attempted manslaughter and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.

The shooting happened on October 13, 2023, at an apartment complex on North Hayne Street.

Prosecutors said Henderson drove to the apartment complex over a domestic issue and shot the victim at point blank range. Henderson fled the scene immediately after the shooting but was apprehended by law enforcement the same day.

The woman survived the shooting.