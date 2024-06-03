Escambia Man Charged With DUI After Wrong-Way Crash On I-110

An Escambia County man has been charged with driving under the influence after a wrong way crash on I-110 in Pensacola.

Liam Michael Collins, 28, was charged with DUI with property damage. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

The FHP said Collins was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-110 about 2:37 a.m. Friday and nearly struck a SUV head-on, side-swiping the vehicle. Tthe debris struck another another vehicle.

Troopers said Collins’ vehicle continued for another 400 feet down the southbound lanes after the crash before coming to a stop.

The drivers of the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Collins was arrested after being medically cleared. He was also cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.