Escambia Man Charged With DUI After Wrong-Way Crash On I-110

June 3, 2024

An Escambia County man has been charged with driving under the influence after a wrong way crash on I-110 in Pensacola.

Liam Michael Collins, 28, was charged with DUI with property damage. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

The FHP said Collins was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-110 about 2:37 a.m. Friday and nearly struck a SUV head-on, side-swiping the vehicle. Tthe debris struck another another vehicle.

Troopers said Collins’ vehicle continued for another 400 feet down the southbound lanes after the crash before coming to a stop.

The drivers of the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Collins was arrested after being medically cleared. He was also cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 