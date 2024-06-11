Escambia Fire Rescue Presents Awards And Recognitions

Escambia County Fire Rescue held their 2024 ECFR Awards Ceremony at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8. Medals, citations and certificates were presented to several firefighters and citizens, along with the recognition of individual promotions.

Career Fire Officer of the Year

Lt. Keith Chapman

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

Lt. Doug Sprissler

Career Firefighter of the Year

FF Travis Litchfield

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

FF Christianne Barry

Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award

Lt. Peter Welch

District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award

Chief Brandon Stevens

Medal of Courage

FF Tyler Jackson

Promotions

The following individual was promoted to Fire Chief:

Chief Adam Harrison

The following individual was promoted to Recruitment and Retention Chief:

Chief Yoshimi Core

The following individual was promoted to the position of Battalion Chief:

Battalion Chief Wesley Barnett

The following individuals were promoted to the position of Captain:

Capt. Alex Torres

Capt. Brian Diamond

The following individuals were promoted to the position of Lieutenant:

Lt. Jason Crabbe

Lt. Reiner Crabtree

Lt. Dale Dirks

Lt. Guy Meredith

Lt. Baylen Payne

Lt. JP Owens

Lt. Chase Webb

Lt. Peter Welch

The following individuals were promoted from cadet to firefighter:

FF Joseph Thrower

FF Allan Beasley

FF Kenneth Devaughn

FF Ty Morgan

FF Chase Boydstun

FF Benet Silveira

Distinguished Service Medal

Lt. Jacob Meligan (Station 4) Performed lifesaving aid to a gunshot wound victim on Sept. 19, 2023

Lt. Tad Bush, Lt. Charles Bailey, FF Michael Maddrey and FF Nick Pearson (Engine 6) Going above-and-beyond to provide food, comfort and compassion during a call on Nov. 1, 2023

Lt. Keith Chapman (Station 17) Providing cancer education and assistance

Ray Melton (Fire Prevention) For his years of service to fire and life safety education



Service Recognition Medal

Shannon Hoffman (Station 11 Support) ECFR photographer

Chief Jim Pokrandt (Logistics 1) Provides small engine repairs, maintains the storage warehouse and provides support during calls

Scott Jillson Provides warehouse and supply support

Chief Adam Harrison Assumed the role of Fire Chief

Deputy Chief Paul Williams His dedication to ECFR both on and off-duty

Chief Greg Campanella Providing over 15 years of service to ECFR; led change in his division leading to growth for ECFR; for his leadership on new projects; his push for advanced technology within the service

Battalion Chief Curt Isakson For his love and passion for the fire service; his dedication to teaching fire service education and offering free admission to ECFR personnel to County Fire Tactics conferences

Captain Matt “On-Call” Rus For over 15 years of service; assistance with Firefighter 1 class and interviews of new ECFR members

Lt. Tom Schwartz For 15 years of service; his involvement in the ECFR Awards Committee, Peer Support teams and CIT; pilot of ECFR’s first drone

FF Chris French For over 15 years of service; his love of teaching and sharing his expertise; his motivation of others

Lt. John VanMatre For over 15 years of service; his decision to come out of retirement to help with Fleet Management; his work to organize the Fleet program and keep vehicles maintained; his work to keep ECFR moving forward

David Coulter For over 15 years of service to the Fleet program; working with Chief Williams and Lt. VanMatre getting vehicles serviced and repaired

Lt. Jim Allen For over 15 years of service; one of first three Training Lieutenants for ECFR; leader of the Peer Support team; his deep passion for his job, training, mental health support and his family

Lt. Lynn Garrett For over 15 years of service; ECFR Bugler and his commitment to playing for any agency that requests his services



Company Citations

04/06/2023: Water Rescue with Multiple Patients in Cardiac Arrest Ladder 19 – Lt. Vowell, FF Clark, FF Williams Engine 8 – Lt. Bosso, FF Wilson, FF Stafford, FF/PM Fike Squad 14 - Lt. Webb, FF Coulter, FF McGuffey Battalion Chief 2 – BC Boothe

04/16/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – 90 block of Moreno Court Engine 16 – Lt. Schwartz, FF King, FF Lemmon Battalion Chief 2 – Acting Battalion Chief Chapman

04/28/2023: Water Rescue – Pensacola Beach Walkover 25C Engine 13 – Lt. Meredith, FF Mauro, FF Huber Ladder 13 – Captain Barnett, FF Stivers, FF Chapman Battalion Chief 3 – BC Harrison Engine 17 – Lt. Chapman, FF Carballosa, FF Aceto

06/08/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – 16000 block of Perdido Key Drive Ladder 19 – Lt. Sumner, FF Pittman, FF Frage, FF Jobb Engine 8 – Lt. Marcum, FF McCleary, FF Stevenson, FF Reeves Civilian – Dr. Damon Darsey, Medical Director of the State of Mississippi Public Safety

06/16/2023: Flooding Conditions – Forest Creek Apartments Chief Williams Chief Campanella FF Beasley FF Rosa Squad 14 – Lt. Saxton, FF Govyadov, FF Aceto, FF Dray

08/12/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – 7100 block of Peninsula Drive Engine 11 – Lt. King, Lt. Rogers, FF Held

10/15/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – 3300 block of Marion Oaks Way Engine 16 – Lt. King, FF King, FF Jackson

10/31/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – Victory Assembly of God Engine 18 – Dan Floyd and Nick Walsh Engine 4 – Lt. Meligan, FF Fehl, FF Pizzo

11/13/2023: Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication – Chemstrand Road Battalion Chief 3 – BC Barnett Engine 6 – Lt. Mills, FF Maddrey, FF Callahan, FF Fajardo Engine 7 – Lt. Hunsucker, FF Johnson, FF Muldoon, FF Boudreaux Engine 4 – Lt. Meligan, FF Fehl, FF Quina, FF Opielowski Squad 3 – Lt. Cloer, FF Hill, FF Darr, FF Neydlin Safety 4 – Lt. Allen

11/28/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – Along Blue Angel Parkway Squad 14 – Lt. Longsworth, FF Werner, FF Haymer Engine 8 – Lt. Marcum, FF Brandt, FF Stevenson, FF Kenny

12/11/2023: Cardiac Arrest Save – 7900 block of Kipling Street Engine 7 – Lt. Gradia, Lt. Payne, FF Vera, FF Brown



Civilian Awards

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Hawthorne For locating a patient stuck in the mud for six days along the Perdido River; used their boat to rescue the patient.

Dr. Damon Darsey Assisted ECFR with a cardiac arrest patient in Perdido Key. Dr. Darsey is the Medical Director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.



Hurricane Idalia Deployment

The following individuals deployed to Madison County following Hurricane Idalia as part of the Tactical Response Team – 104: BC Boothe Lt. Mills Lt. Gradia Lt. Crabbe Lt. Crabtree FF Carmichael FF Darr FF Walther



Final Alarm Recepients