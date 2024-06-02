Escambia County Renews Contract For Lake Stone Caretaker

The Escambia County Commission is extending their caretaker agreement for the Lake Stone Campground near Century.

Dennis Keith Cole will continue to manage the facility for another year, until May 31, 2025. He will be paid $13,200 in 12 equal monthly installments of $1,100 with housing and utilities provided. Cole was first named Lake Stone caretaker in June 2013.

Lake Stone Campground is a 100-acre campground and boat ramp facility located at 801 West Highway 4. The campground has 77 campsites for everything from big RV rigs to tents. Lake Stone is the Escambia County’s only facility located on a freshwater lake. The facilities include a boat ramp , indoor public use pavilion, a playground, showers, restrooms, a fishing pier, security lights, electrical and water hookups, a sewage dump station, picnic areas and the lake.

The Lake Stone pavilion or campsites can be reserved by calling the Lake Stone campground manager at (850) 256-5555 or Escambia County Parks and Recreation at (850) 475-5220.

Since the inception of the Lake Stone Campground, the County has entered into an agreement for on-site caretaker/management services at the facility.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.