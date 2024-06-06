Escambia County Names Human Resources Director

Escambia County has named a new human resources director.

Nikki Powell’s responsibilities as human resources director include enforcing the county’s human resources policies, procedures and labor agreements, coordinating a comprehensive benefit program, and serving as the county ethics officer.

Powell brings over 20 years of experience in local government to the role. She joined Escambia County in 2022 as labor relations manager, where she maintained the county’s labor relations programs, policies and procedures, monitored and interpreted employee and labor relations trends, and assisted the human resources department in developing pay scales and analyzing employee wages and benefits. She has served in the interim human resources director role since December 2023.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to step into the role,” Powell said. “I want to thank the board for their vote of confidence in me as Human Resources Director, and I’m grateful for the support from County Administration and my fellow directors. We have an amazing Human Resources team who welcomed me with open arms when I became interim director, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to work alongside. I look forward to continuing our department’s hard work in this new capacity.”

Prior to joining Escambia County, Powell was accounting operations supervisor for the Escambia County Clerk of the Court from 2013-2022, where she was instrumental in preparing, verifying, and processing payroll for approximately 2,000 employees, compiling financial data, and monitoring and interpreting changes in federal, state, and local laws. Powell’s career in local government began in 1998 at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, where she served until 2004.