Early Morning Wreck Claims Life Of Off-Duty Firefighter

June 22, 2024

An off-duty firefighter was killed in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 27-year-old man was traveling south on a Highway 87 approaching the intersection with County Road 87A when his 2016 Ford F-150 let the roadway for an unknown reason just after 2:30 a.m.. The pickup truck then collided with a drainage ditch and a utility pole.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

He was a career firefighter for Escambia County Fire-Rescue and a volunteer for the Jay Volunteer Fire Department.

File photo.

Comments

One Response to “Early Morning Wreck Claims Life Of Off-Duty Firefighter”

  1. Gene on June 22nd, 2024 2:15 pm

    God have mercy on this family.





