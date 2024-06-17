Driver, 82, Killed In Traffic Crash Northeast Of Jay

An 82-year-old Alabama woman was killed in a crash after pulling into the path of a truck Monday afternoon in northern Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman from Castleberry, Alabama, was exiting the parking lot of the Sanhandle Lotto store on Highway 87 just south of the Florida-Alabama state line, about eight miles northwest of Jay. Troopers said she failed to see a tractor-trailer and pulled out in front of it. The truck struck the left side of man’s car, sending it spinning off the roadway.

The 61-year-old truck driver was not injured.