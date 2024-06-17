Driver, 82, Killed In Traffic Crash Northeast Of Jay
June 17, 2024
An 82-year-old Alabama woman was killed in a crash after pulling into the path of a truck Monday afternoon in northern Santa Rosa County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman from Castleberry, Alabama, was exiting the parking lot of the Sanhandle Lotto store on Highway 87 just south of the Florida-Alabama state line, about eight miles northwest of Jay. Troopers said she failed to see a tractor-trailer and pulled out in front of it. The truck struck the left side of man’s car, sending it spinning off the roadway.
The 61-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Comments
One Response to “Driver, 82, Killed In Traffic Crash Northeast Of Jay”
I live right on the state line right before the store our drive and that drive at the store are the worst places to enter 87, one second you look and nobody is there, you pull out and a vehicle is locking up breaks to keep from hitting you. I have no idea what would help the situation but my heart breaks for this man’s family