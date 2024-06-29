Donut Strike For Manna Wrapped Up Friday (With Gallery)

Friday was the last day of the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna.

Local law enforcement and fire departments teamed up fight hunger by going strike against doughnuts and collected food for Manna.

For a photo gallery from the Cantonment Winn Dixie, Ensley Walmart and Beulah Publix, click here.

Pictured: The Donut Strike for Manna Friday afternoon at the Cantonment Winn Dixie, Ensley Walmart and Beulah Publix. NorthEScambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and submitted, click to enlarge.