Chance Of Sunday Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.