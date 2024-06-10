Chance Of Showers Monday; Sunny Tuesday And Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.­­­