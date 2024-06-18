Century Man Passes Away Following Wreck In Brewton

June 18, 2024

A three vehicle crash claimed the life of a Century man in Brewton.

In a delayed report, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that 68-year old John D. Wood was critically injured when the 2002 Jeep Cherokee he was driving was struck by the 2020 Nissan Murano driven by an 18-year-old about 5 p.m. on June 10.

After the initial collision, the Nissan was struck by the 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by 59-year-old Sonja S. Nelson of Brewton. Troopers said Woods was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. On Thursday, June 13, Woods succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The 18-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger  in the Nissan, were both injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash happened in Brewton, and troopers with he Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

