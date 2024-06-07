Century Man Charged With Child Abuse

June 7, 2024

A Century man was recently  charged with child abuse.

Dennis Clyde Mathis, 45, was charged with felony child abuse in a domestic violence situation.

Mathis allegedly struck the child in the left eye and right leg.  According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, the child had a bruise and swelling on the left and a bruise of his right front leg area that was consistent with being punched with a semi-closed fist. The incident allegedly occurred at Mathis’ home near Century.

Statements made by Mathis and the age of the child were redacted from the arrest report.

Mathis was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 