Cantonment Man, One Other, Arrested When ECSO Raids ‘Drug House’

A Cantonment man was one of two people charged after the Escambia County Sheriff’s office closed an alleged “drug house” in the 2300 block of West Blount Street.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the home.

ECSO said during the search, deputies located two firearms, 170 grams of cocaine, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 70.5 grams of MDMA, 4.5 grams of fentanyl, 1,849 grams of spice, 511 grams of marijuana, and over $700.

Donte Carlos Conner of Cantonment (pictured below), 43, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gerry Damon Worthey of Pensacola (pictured left), 51, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, obstructing justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both remained jailed without bond.

Note: Labels were added to the photo above by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.