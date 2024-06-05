Cantonment Horse Rescue PER Seeks Donations For Hay And Volunteers

Panhandle Equine Rescue, a non-profit horse rescue in Cantonment, is asked for the public’s help to cover the cost of a recent hay purchase and for volunteers.

The rescue received a hay delivery Monday that cost them $1,386, and they are asking for donations.

“This hay will only last a couple of months and then we have to purchase another load, so a general hay fund is definitely necessary,” PER President Diane Lowery sai.

“It’s discouraging since we’ve been operating almost 20 years,” PER said. ‘Lately, we have very few donors or volunteers. Not trying to be negative, just realistic. We currently have nine horses relying on contributions.”

Donations can be made by PayPal or Venmo at Panhandle Equine Rescue @ horse rescue. Checks can also be mailed to PER, P.O. Box 777, Cantonment, FL 32533. PER is a 501(c)3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.

PER also needs volunteers age 8 and up. Contact them for more information.