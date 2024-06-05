Cantonment Horse Rescue PER Seeks Donations For Hay And Volunteers

June 5, 2024

Panhandle Equine Rescue, a non-profit horse rescue in Cantonment, is asked for the public’s help to cover the cost of a recent hay purchase and for volunteers.

The rescue received a hay delivery Monday that cost them $1,386, and they are asking for donations.

“This hay will only last a couple of months and then we have to purchase another load, so a general hay fund is definitely necessary,” PER President Diane Lowery sai.

“It’s discouraging since we’ve been operating almost 20 years,” PER said. ‘Lately, we have very few donors or volunteers. Not trying to be negative, just realistic. We currently have nine horses relying on contributions.”

Donations can be made by PayPal or Venmo at Panhandle Equine Rescue @ horse rescue. Checks can also be mailed to PER, P.O. Box 777, Cantonment, FL 32533. PER is a 501(c)3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.

PER also needs volunteers age 8 and up. Contact them for more information.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 