Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Cedar Tree Lane

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Cedar Tree Lane.

System upgrades continue on Cedar Tree Lane and resulted in a disruption of water service Tuesday. The area affected includes all residents and meters located on Cedar Tree Lane from Cedar Point Road to Highway 29.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is rescinded.