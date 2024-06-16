Blue Wahoos, Barons Rained Out In Birmingham

Saturday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons at Regions Field was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 16. The first pitch of game one will begin at 2:00 p.m. CT, with another game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. Both contests will be seven innings.

The Blue Wahoos return home Tuesday for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.