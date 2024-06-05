Beach Lifeguards Update Beach Flag System

June 5, 2024

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have announced a revision to the beach flag system for Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.

To remain consistent with state and local Gulf Coast beach agencies, the revised flag system will measure the following surf risks:

  • Green flag – Low Hazard: Generally calm surf and currents
  • Yellow flag – Medium Hazard: Moderate surf and/or currents
  • Red flag – High Hazard: High surf and/or dangerous currents; beach patrons encouraged to remain out of the water
  • Double red flag – Water Closed: No swimming or wading
  • Purple flag – Stinging Marine Life: Flown when jellyfish, Portuguese man o’war or other stinging marine life are present

“Our lifeguards are revising our beach flag system to remain consistent with our fellow agencies along the Gulf of Mexico,” said Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “Now, we will fly double red flags when we close the Gulf to all swimming and wading. We want to remind our beach patrons always to be cautious when entering the Gulf of Mexico.”

For current conditions, click here.

