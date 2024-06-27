Barbara Ann Lambert Hollingsworth

Barbara Ann Lambert Hollingsworth, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the age of 80 surrounded by her family and friends.

Barbara was born in Nokomis, Florida to Hibbert and Edna Earl Lambert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Dewayne Hollingsworth; her father, Hibbert Lambert; daughter, Tanga Rena Hollingsworth; brother, Hibbert “Buddy” Lambert, Jr.; sister, Margaret Elizabeth Lambert; granddaughter, Addison Yvonne.

Survivors include three sons: Ronald (Barbara) Hollingsworth of Enon, Florida, Robert Hollingsworth of Enon, Florida, and Russell (Suzanne) Hollingsworth of Beulah, Florida;

daughter, Rachael (Marty) Hamilton of Enon, Florida; her mother, Edna Earl Lambert of Poarch, Alabama; four sisters: Edna Ship of Poarch, Alabama, Merle Pope of Nokomis, Florida, Glenda McAnally of Nokomis, Florida, Pat Barnes of Turnerville, Alabama; brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Hollingsworth of Robertsville, Alabama; ten grandchildren: Kimberly, David (Nina), Kelly (Curtis), Crystal (Nathan), Rena, Bessie, Kourtnei, Dalton (Grace), Caitlyn, and Hannah; ten great-grandchildren with one on the way: Tatum, Austin, Lane, Colton, Nathan, Kharrington, Brody, Hayden, Tucker, and Riktavius; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Reverend Alton Lister and Pat Barnes officiating.

Burial will follow at Hollingsworth Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC

Pallbearers will be Scott Francis, Chris Singleton, Eric Eick, Coltin James, Wesley Wiggins, Ben Hetzel, John Heathcock and Brian Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Emerald Coast Hospice in her name. Donations may be sent to: Emerald Coast Hospice, 5536 Stewart Street, Milton, FL

32570.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Ms. Sandy, our Hospice nurse who so gently and

compassionately cared for both our mom and dad.