ATV Rider Killed After Crashing Into Tree On Wallace Lake Road

A Santa Rosa County man was killed after his ATV crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wallace Lake Road near Big Sky Drive. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 45-year-old man was traveling east on Wallace Lake Road on an ATV when he veered off the road and a hit a tree. The Milton man was pronounced deceased on scene by Lifeguard EMS paramedics.

FHP is still investigating the crash.