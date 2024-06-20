Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, Free Demonstrations At Ashton Brosnaham And Bratt Parks
June 20, 2024
Local ham radio operators will gather at two locations in Escambia County this weekend for the 2024 American Radio Relay League Field Day.
ARRL Field Day is an opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.
Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications are disabled and during local events like triathlons, bikeathons, parades or wherever real time communications are needed.
The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will begin operations beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and operate continuously until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive, off East 10 Mile Road.
The Southern Amateur Radio Union will participate from Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4 in Bratt, just west of Northview High. Club members from both Escambia counties (Alabama and Florida) will participate from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
The public is invited to stop by both locations to observe and learn.
“I’m excited to welcome our amateur radio friends back to Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham and Travis Nelson parks for their annual field day, and I wish them a fun and successful event,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I encourage the public to come watch amateur radio in action and learn more about the important service they provide. I’d like to thank both groups for all they’ve done over the years in our community, and for sharing their expertise with the public through these exciting events.”
The Escambia County Commission recently proclaimed June 17-23 as “Amateur Radio Week” in the county to recognize the key role amateur radio plays in our community.
Pictured: 2023 American Radio Relay League Field Day events at Travis Nelson Park in Bratt and Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
5 Responses to “Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, Free Demonstrations At Ashton Brosnaham And Bratt Parks”
After Ivan local officials (small south Alabama town) couldn’t call state officials on landlines or cell phones. Ham operators contacted the state EMA and relayed messages.
They have their place.
Money- You’d be surprised. There is a start-up cost, and you could spend thousands, but you can get into the hobby for less than 1000 dollars. Come out and see some of the club members’ setups that are up and working. The rigs that you will see here are designed for portable fieldwork, so they can be used during an emergency.
@money…
It can be as expensive or as inexpensive as you’d make it, just like any hobby. Radios range from $25 (new) to several thousand; the used market is very reasonable.
How much did that hunting gear cost; that fishing boat; home theater, etc.?
Hams are FCC licensed communications operators and technicians; they have to pass a written test in order to get that license. Their stations can be on the air in a very short time to assist in emergencies; they can assist with communications during events like bike races or marathons; they participate in STEM programs to foment interest in electronics and science, too.
Sure it’s a hobby, but it has a place. Come out and see. (We have a lot of fun and eat pretty well, too).
When the internet and cell phone towers go down Amateur radio will still be able to talk around the world, even from their vehicles.
seems like an expensive and old skool hobby