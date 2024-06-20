Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, Free Demonstrations At Ashton Brosnaham And Bratt Parks

Local ham radio operators will gather at two locations in Escambia County this weekend for the 2024 American Radio Relay League Field Day.

ARRL Field Day is an opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications are disabled and during local events like triathlons, bikeathons, parades or wherever real time communications are needed.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will begin operations beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and operate continuously until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive, off East 10 Mile Road.

The Southern Amateur Radio Union will participate from Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4 in Bratt, just west of Northview High. Club members from both Escambia counties (Alabama and Florida) will participate from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.

The public is invited to stop by both locations to observe and learn.

“I’m excited to welcome our amateur radio friends back to Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham and Travis Nelson parks for their annual field day, and I wish them a fun and successful event,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I encourage the public to come watch amateur radio in action and learn more about the important service they provide. I’d like to thank both groups for all they’ve done over the years in our community, and for sharing their expertise with the public through these exciting events.”

The Escambia County Commission recently proclaimed June 17-23 as “Amateur Radio Week” in the county to recognize the key role amateur radio plays in our community.

Pictured: 2023 American Radio Relay League Field Day events at Travis Nelson Park in Bratt and Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.