All-Star Softball, Baseball Games Are Tonight. See Who Made The Teams.

June 14, 2024

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series baseball and softball games are tonight.

West teams are comprised of just-graduated seniors from Escambia County. East teams are players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties

Softball begins at 6 p.m. and baseball at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at Pensacola State College. For each game, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students from GoFan.

West Baseball
Head Coach: Johnathan Kent, Pensacola High School
Pine Forest — Colton Swiers SS/P
Pine Forest — Connor Baer LF/P
Catholic — Chris Rembert 2B/P
Catholic — Jackson Kohr P
Catholic — Brock Clayton C/OF
Catholic — Scott Sanderson 3B/P
Catholic — Carter Kerr OF
Pensacola — Julio Guzman P/SS/C
Pensacola — Terrance Bowens 3B/OF
Escambia — Isaac Bates P
Escambia — Ethan Pardue 3B/2B
Escambia — Jordan Luckie CF
Escambia — Caleb Lipscomb P
Escambia — Anthony Hall OF/P
Washington — Davis Sherman 3B/OF
Washington — Ricky Bucco OF/3B
West Florida — Jaxson Cramer SS/P
West Florida — Connor Powers 2B
West Florida — Jake Lawrence P
Tate — Clif Quiggins 3B/SS/OF
Tate — Bray Touchstone C
Tate — Conner Hassell OF
Tate — Neal Croom P
Tate — Ketch King OF/C
Northview — Wyatt Scruggs OF
Northview — Robbie Bodiford C

East Baseball
Head Coach: Justin Bruce, Niceville High School
Pace — Tanner Sauls P/OF/1B
Pace — Nate Caston P/OF
Navarre — Cole Crocker P/3B
Navarre — Ace Demotts P/3B/1B
Navarre — Ashton Sieg CF/P
Navarre — Ryan Ragan SS/OF
Baker — Judah Morse CF/P
Gulf Breeze — Jacob Thorn P/1B
Gulf Breeze — Gavin Quenneville OF
Crestview — Anthony St. Vincent P/3B
Crestview — Jaden Appleby OF
Central — Justin Smarr P/3B
Central — Dylen Houk SS/P
Central — Gavin Schmidt P/1B
Jay — Ethan McDonald OF/P
Jay — Wyatt Peaden 3B
Milton — Matt Simmons 3B/2B
Fort Walton Beach — Hunter Kidd SS/P
Fort Walton Beach — Avery Warren C/OF
Niceville — Jeremiah Blair C/P
Niceville — Evan Root P/1B
Laurel Hill — Benny Hudson INF
Laurel Hill — Omerion Hill P/C
Rocky Bayou — AJ Morgan SS/OF
Rocky Bayou — Chase Johnson 2B/P

East Softball
Head Coach: Ronald Sprague, Washington High School
Northview — Chloe Ragsdale C/1B/OF
Northview — Makayla Golson OF
West Florida — Sydney Scapin P
West Florida — Brea Holley C/3B
West Florida — Maddie Laubach 2B
West Florida — Lauren Allen 1B/3B
Pine Forest — Sarah Rudd Utility
Pine Forest — Alexzandria Holston 3B/INF
Pine Forest — Tiara Hall OF/INF
Pine Forest — LaToya Hall LF/1B
Escambia — Laney Moss 3B
Escambia — Halina Bell C/1B
Escambia — Olivia Bourgeois OF/P
Escambia — Kaylee Parker 2B/P
Catholic — Isabelle Little- Anoai 1B/P
Catholic — Titera Dukes Utility
Tate — Kate Balagbagan 2B/P
Tate — Olivea Latner OF
Tate — Kylea Gibbs OF
Tate — Elizabeth McVay OF
Washington — Ja’Kia Hollis CF
Washington — Cassidy Bardin INF/P
Washington — Brogan Dougherty 2B/P
Pensacola — Sydney Jernigan C/OF

West Softball
Head Coach: Dune Farrone, Rocky Bayou
Laurel Hill — Raelee McDonald C/1B
Gulf Breeze — Kenna King CF/OF
Gulf Breeze — Ava Chapman OF/1B
Gulf Breeze — Presley Hall C
Choctaw — Ellie Long P/OF
Fort Walton Beach — Ava Smith P/1B
Pace — Shelby Crooks Utility
Pace — Juliana Henderson LF/2B
Milton — Hallie Ueberroth 2B/SS
Milton — Gracie Bonds P
Milton — Kayla Willis 1B/P
Niceville — Mckenzi Toth 2B
Niceville — Kamryn Neely C/3B
Central — Brianna Martin LF/CF
Central — Gracie Jernigan RF/1B
Jay — Ella Nelson SS
Jay — Brooklyn Sorrells 2B
Baker — Carlie Hopps CF/SS
Baker — Hannah Twitty P
Rocky Bayou — Erica Losinger 2B/SS
Crestview — Mayson Feller OF
Crestview — Paige Deitz 3B/2B
Navarre — Calyn Rounsaville C

