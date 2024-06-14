All-Star Softball, Baseball Games Are Tonight. See Who Made The Teams.

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series baseball and softball games are tonight.

West teams are comprised of just-graduated seniors from Escambia County. East teams are players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties

Softball begins at 6 p.m. and baseball at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at Pensacola State College. For each game, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students from GoFan.

West Baseball

Head Coach: Johnathan Kent, Pensacola High School

Pine Forest — Colton Swiers SS/P

Pine Forest — Connor Baer LF/P

Catholic — Chris Rembert 2B/P

Catholic — Jackson Kohr P

Catholic — Brock Clayton C/OF

Catholic — Scott Sanderson 3B/P

Catholic — Carter Kerr OF

Pensacola — Julio Guzman P/SS/C

Pensacola — Terrance Bowens 3B/OF

Escambia — Isaac Bates P

Escambia — Ethan Pardue 3B/2B

Escambia — Jordan Luckie CF

Escambia — Caleb Lipscomb P

Escambia — Anthony Hall OF/P

Washington — Davis Sherman 3B/OF

Washington — Ricky Bucco OF/3B

West Florida — Jaxson Cramer SS/P

West Florida — Connor Powers 2B

West Florida — Jake Lawrence P

Tate — Clif Quiggins 3B/SS/OF

Tate — Bray Touchstone C

Tate — Conner Hassell OF

Tate — Neal Croom P

Tate — Ketch King OF/C

Northview — Wyatt Scruggs OF

Northview — Robbie Bodiford C

East Baseball

Head Coach: Justin Bruce, Niceville High School

Pace — Tanner Sauls P/OF/1B

Pace — Nate Caston P/OF

Navarre — Cole Crocker P/3B

Navarre — Ace Demotts P/3B/1B

Navarre — Ashton Sieg CF/P

Navarre — Ryan Ragan SS/OF

Baker — Judah Morse CF/P

Gulf Breeze — Jacob Thorn P/1B

Gulf Breeze — Gavin Quenneville OF

Crestview — Anthony St. Vincent P/3B

Crestview — Jaden Appleby OF

Central — Justin Smarr P/3B

Central — Dylen Houk SS/P

Central — Gavin Schmidt P/1B

Jay — Ethan McDonald OF/P

Jay — Wyatt Peaden 3B

Milton — Matt Simmons 3B/2B

Fort Walton Beach — Hunter Kidd SS/P

Fort Walton Beach — Avery Warren C/OF

Niceville — Jeremiah Blair C/P

Niceville — Evan Root P/1B

Laurel Hill — Benny Hudson INF

Laurel Hill — Omerion Hill P/C

Rocky Bayou — AJ Morgan SS/OF

Rocky Bayou — Chase Johnson 2B/P

East Softball

Head Coach: Ronald Sprague, Washington High School

Northview — Chloe Ragsdale C/1B/OF

Northview — Makayla Golson OF

West Florida — Sydney Scapin P

West Florida — Brea Holley C/3B

West Florida — Maddie Laubach 2B

West Florida — Lauren Allen 1B/3B

Pine Forest — Sarah Rudd Utility

Pine Forest — Alexzandria Holston 3B/INF

Pine Forest — Tiara Hall OF/INF

Pine Forest — LaToya Hall LF/1B

Escambia — Laney Moss 3B

Escambia — Halina Bell C/1B

Escambia — Olivia Bourgeois OF/P

Escambia — Kaylee Parker 2B/P

Catholic — Isabelle Little- Anoai 1B/P

Catholic — Titera Dukes Utility

Tate — Kate Balagbagan 2B/P

Tate — Olivea Latner OF

Tate — Kylea Gibbs OF

Tate — Elizabeth McVay OF

Washington — Ja’Kia Hollis CF

Washington — Cassidy Bardin INF/P

Washington — Brogan Dougherty 2B/P

Pensacola — Sydney Jernigan C/OF

West Softball

Head Coach: Dune Farrone, Rocky Bayou

Laurel Hill — Raelee McDonald C/1B

Gulf Breeze — Kenna King CF/OF

Gulf Breeze — Ava Chapman OF/1B

Gulf Breeze — Presley Hall C

Choctaw — Ellie Long P/OF

Fort Walton Beach — Ava Smith P/1B

Pace — Shelby Crooks Utility

Pace — Juliana Henderson LF/2B

Milton — Hallie Ueberroth 2B/SS

Milton — Gracie Bonds P

Milton — Kayla Willis 1B/P

Niceville — Mckenzi Toth 2B

Niceville — Kamryn Neely C/3B

Central — Brianna Martin LF/CF

Central — Gracie Jernigan RF/1B

Jay — Ella Nelson SS

Jay — Brooklyn Sorrells 2B

Baker — Carlie Hopps CF/SS

Baker — Hannah Twitty P

Rocky Bayou — Erica Losinger 2B/SS

Crestview — Mayson Feller OF

Crestview — Paige Deitz 3B/2B

Navarre — Calyn Rounsaville C