Alabama’s New Hands-Free Driving Law: What You Need To Know

Enforcement started over the weekend on a new hands-free law in Alabama

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the first conviction fine of $50 and 1 point on license. The second conviction fine of $100 and two points on license, and the third conviction within a 24 month period is $150 and three points on license.

ALEA said physically holding a wireless telecommunication device is a violation of the law when a driver is observed crossing in and out of a traffic lane without using a turn signal, swerving, or otherwise operating the vehicle.

The law defines a cellular telephone, a portable telephone, a text-messaging device, a personal digital assistant, a stand- alone computer, a global positioning system receiver, or substantially similar portable wireless device that is used to initiate or receive communication, information, or data.

The law went into effect in June 2023, but only warnings were issued for the first 12 months.

Drivers can only use a single button or swipe of a finger to answer a call. The new hands-free law is a secondary offense, meaning drivers must first be seen committing another traffic violation to be pulled over and receive a citation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation offers the following tips:

Use Hands-Free Technology – Use Bluetooth devices or dashboard mounts to keep your phone accessible but out of your hands.

Plan Ahead – Set GPS navigation and music playlists before starting your car to minimize distractions while you are driving.

Silence Notifications – Turn off notifications, use a “do not disturb” setting or put your phone in airplane mode so you aren’t tempted to look at your phone while behind the wheel.

Pull Over if Necessary – If you must use your phone, drive to a location safely off the road, like a parking lot, before putting your phone in your hand.

Put Your Phone Away – The simplest way to comply with Alabama’s hands-free law is to ignore your phone.Place your phone in the glove compartment, in your purse or in the backseat. If your phone is out of sight, the road is first thing on your mind and in your sight.

