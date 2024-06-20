About 90 Today With Pop-up Showers

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.