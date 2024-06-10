AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are The Lowest Since February

Florida gas prices on average are now the lowest since February, according to AAA. The state average has steadily declined the past 17 consecutive day – dropping a total of 25 cents, during that time.

At first, gas prices gradually declined about 1-cent per day for about a week. Then discounts accelerated, dropping 19 cents in the past nine days.

Sunday’s state average was $3.30 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since February 28th.

The average in Escambia County was $3.11. In North Escambia, a low price below $3 a gallon at multiple stations in the Cantonment area. Pensacola metro prices bottomed out at $2.82 on East Nine Mile Road.

Florida’s average gas price is now 15 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year.

“Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are the lowest in several months because of weakness in the oil and gasoline futures markets.”